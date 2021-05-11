The schedule for Rome High School students will change for the rest of the year as the school system prepares to transition to block scheduling.
Beginning Wednesday, through May 21, high school students and teachers will shift from shorter periods to the longer 85-minute class periods.
"This plan will allow our teachers to practice instructional structures that will be in place full-time next school year and to hold briefings on the effectiveness of their instructional delivery," a city schools release stated.
Those longer periods will mean that students won't attend each of their regular classes every day; they'll attend those classes in a rotation. There will also be changes to when they leave school during each rotation.
For example, on the Day One rotation, students will attend first through fourth period classes. On the Day Two rotation, that block of students would attend their fifth through seventh period classes and then be dismissed from school early.
Proponents of block scheduling say that fewer classes in a given day expands the amount of instruction time a teacher has and also reduces the amount of administrative duties, like taking attendance, per day.
However, critics of the system contend that students cannot focus on a given topic for that long of a period of time and students can fall behind more quickly if they miss a day of school.