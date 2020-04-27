Ashley McNeely, a sophomore at Rome High School, recently placed as a state finalist in the Georgia Laws of Life Essay Competition. She is one of ten finalists from across the state to receive this recognition.
The Laws of Life competition, sponsored by Georgia Rotary Clubs, asks students to select a short quote or saying and write about how it applies to an experience that has changed or molded their lives.
McNeely wrote her essay about the experience of getting her first job. Her law of life was a quote by Jim Rash that says “getting responsibility and structure are huge parts of growing up.” In the essay, she discussed the process of applying for a job, the lessons she learned about responsibility and the difficulties she faced. According to Hannah Bernstein, McNeely’s English teacher, McNeely struggled at first to determine a topic for her essay until she decided to write about her work experience.
“Once she got the idea, she ran with it,” Bernstein says. “I was excited to call her last week and tell her that she’s one of the ten qualifiers for state.”
Amanda Howell, chair of the English department at Rome High, says that the school usually has a high participation rate in the Laws of Life contest, and this year was no different.
“Each spring, all of the students in our English classes are asked to participate,” Howell says. “This year I think 94 percent of our entire school participated in the contest.”
This high participation rate earned Rome High recognition as a School of Distinction in the state, and 16 Rome High students were chosen as grade-level winners or honorable mentions.
Though writing the essay is an assignment for class, students have a choice whether or not to have their essay considered for the competition.
“Sometimes we’ll read an essay that a student hasn’t chosen to submit, and we’ll ask them if they would be willing to enter their story into the contest,” Howell says. “That’s a conversation of ‘This is a really amazing story, can we submit it? I think that this would be really meaningful for others.”
Each teacher selects the best essays from their classes and submits them to Howell, who may then choose up to 12 per grade level to submit to the state competition.
“It’s so hard to choose,” she says. “This year we definitely sent in more than the requirement because we had so many wonderful essays.”
The state judges then choose grade-level winners from each school. From these grade-level winners, they determine a school winner, and then the judges choose the top ten school winners as state finalists. Rome High’s 2020 grade winners are Alya Samha – 9th grade, Ashley McNeely – 10th grade, Yamileth Rivas – 11th grade, and Lillian Hubbard – 12th grade.
Howell believes that this competition is beneficial for students and teachers alike, which is why the school continues to participate each year. She says it allows teachers to connect with their students.
“We have some really amazing kids who have some great experiences,” Howell says. “As teachers, it allows us to learn how to reach our students, how to connect with them. We have a lot of students who have stories that they don’t tell every day. As a teacher, it’s a special moment to get to know our students that way and to see sides of students that maybe we didn’t see before.”
The Laws of Life essay also gives students the opportunity to reflect on their life experiences and learn how to grow from them in the future. Some students write about travel, community service, and other experiences, while some write about how certain cultures, teachers, or other students have influenced their lives.
“One of the things that we really discuss when we teach this unit is that one moment in a person’s life really can affect them down the road in many different ways,” Howell says. “I think for the students it’s impactful because they realize that what they go through every day is meaningful.”