Rome High School recognizes 2022 STAR student and teacher

Two new portraits will be added to Rome High School’s honorary hall of STARs as senior Anna Davidson and chemistry teacher Kelly Goldin have been named the STAR student and teacher for 2022.
“Becoming a STAR Student is done at the district level and then moves to the state level. To do that, Anna had to be the student in our school with the highest SAT score,” Assistant Principal Suzanne Morse, who also manages the Advanced Placement Program and the National Merit Program for RHS, said
Davidson scored an impressive 1570 on her SATs. Morse affirmed that Davidson’s score was 150 points higher than any other score, school-wide.
“I’m proud that the hard work I have put in has paid off," Davidson said.
Davidson selected Kelly Goldin as her STAR teacher.
Davidson said it has greatly impacted her to see the passion with which Goldin teaches her students, not to mention the support that she offers.
“She’s always been very supportive of me and always been there for me," Davidson said. "She is someone that I know that I can go to if I need guidance for something, or if I just want to talk."
Goldin also had many good things to say about her STAR student.
“Anna is one of the most hard working, intelligent, responsible and kind students that I’ve ever taught," Goldin said. "Knowing that she thinks I attributed even a little bit to her success really means a lot.”
This is the second time she has been chosen as STAR teacher.
Davidson is also a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. She has the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered this spring.
“Anytime a teacher and a student come together, it’s a really powerful thing,” RHS Principal Eric Holland said.
He gestured to the long hallway of past STAR student/teacher portraits as he added, “That whole wall is a symbol of positive relationships. It’s the beauty of the job; getting to watch students recognize teachers and watch teachers smile because they support their students. That's what it’s about at the end of the day.”