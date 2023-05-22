Rome High School has earned the National Safe Sports School Award from the National Athletic Trainers' Association.
"This recognition highlights our ongoing efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for our student-athletes," said Principal Parke Wilkinson. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our athletic department, coaching staff, and support personnel who prioritize the well-being of our students above all else."
The Safe Sports School Award is bestowed upon secondary schools across the nation that demonstrate a dedication to implementing vital measures to protect athletes from injuries.
In order to achieve the Safe Sports School Status, RHS met the following criteria:
Created a positive athletic healthcare administrative system that emphasizes athlete safety and well-being.
Provided or coordinated pre-participation physical examinations to identify potential health concerns.
Promoted safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities to minimize the risk of injuries.
Planned for the selection, fit, function, and proper maintenance of athletic equipment to ensure its effectiveness and safety.
Provided a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes promptly and effectively.
Developed injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for addressing environmental conditions that may impact athlete safety.
Provided or facilitated timely injury intervention through the presence of qualified athletic trainers or appropriate medical personnel.
Created and rehearsed venue-specific Emergency Action Plans to ensure a swift and coordinated response in case of emergencies.
Provided or facilitated psycho-social consultation and nutritional counseling/education to support athletes' overall well-being.
Ensured that athletes and parents are educated about the potential benefits and risks associated with sports participation, as well as their responsibilities.
Athletic Director Chris Boden added, "The safety of our student-athletes is of paramount importance to us. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that our athletes have access to high-quality medical care, state-of-the-art facilities, and well-maintained equipment. This award serves as a validation of our commitment to their health and safety."