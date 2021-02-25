Rome High School was recently announced as a 2021 Advanced Placement Honor School by Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
Rome was recognized in several categories, which include the following:
AP Humanities School: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course.
AP Humanities Achievement School: AP Humanities schools (see above definition) with at least 50 percent of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of three or higher.
AP STEM School: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)
AP STEM Achievement School: AP STEM schools (see above definition) with at least 50 percent of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Last year, Rome High gave 524 AP exams. 39 of those students scored a five, which is the highest score students can achieve; 59 students scored a four, and 78 students scored a three. Currently, Rome High offers 26 AP classes to students, with plans to add more in the future.
“AP is a huge part of what we do at Rome City Schools, so this announcement is extremely important to us,” explained Rome City Schools Superintendent, Louis Byars. “AP has always been a strong program, and this helps show how strong our program is.”
He continued, “We hope to give our students an opportunity to choose a path they feel most excited about, as well as a path that will best prepare them for a successful future. AP classes are a huge part of that accomplishment. I am very proud of the students for their hard work.”