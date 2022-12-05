Rome High, Middle on precautionary lockdown after incident on Riverside Parkway Dec 5, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rome High School and Rome Middle School are on lockdown as police attempt to find a person who allegedly fired shots in an incident on Riverside Parkway. The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at a business near 550 Riverside Parkway, but not at the Floyd County Board of Education offices. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting 'You're going to serve every day': Rome man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation, for molesting a child Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Tampa Council members react to Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s resignation 40 min ago How Ted Cruz could reshape Texas’ political scene 44 min ago Hampton Roads residents optimistic about financial future despite inflation, survey says 42 min ago Clouds and ‘seasonal weather’ exist on Saturn’s ‘Earthlike’ moon Titan, NASA says 46 min ago QC beefing up town's park and rec system 45 min ago State police: Woman charged with DUI after allegedly speeding through UConn campus 49 min ago Lexington’s Carter G. Woodson Academy is getting a new name. Here’s why. 49 min ago Rangers may raid Mets to build around Jacob deGrom, report says 51 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. Cedartown man dies after being shot in altercation 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting Latest Region Stories Tampa Council members react to Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s resignation 40 min ago How Ted Cruz could reshape Texas’ political scene 44 min ago Hampton Roads residents optimistic about financial future despite inflation, survey says 42 min ago Clouds and ‘seasonal weather’ exist on Saturn’s ‘Earthlike’ moon Titan, NASA says 46 min ago QC beefing up town's park and rec system 45 min ago State police: Woman charged with DUI after allegedly speeding through UConn campus 49 min ago Lexington’s Carter G. Woodson Academy is getting a new name. Here’s why. 49 min ago Rangers may raid Mets to build around Jacob deGrom, report says 51 min ago