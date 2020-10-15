Rome High junior to serve on state Student Advisory Council

Nebrea Askew, a junior at Rome High School, is one of 64 students selected by State School Superintendent Richard Woods to serve on his 2020-21 Student Advisory Council.
Throughout the school year, these middle and high school students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.
"Now more than ever, it is essential that I receive feedback directly from students on their educational experience," Woods said in his Thursday announcement. "My Student Advisory Council has been an invaluable part of my decision-making process for the last six years, and I am looking forward to meeting with the 2020-21 Council soon."
The council includes representation from every Regional Educational Service Agency district in Georgia. Members were selected from a pool of more than 1,400 who applied to serve on the council. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education.
The 2020-21 Student Advisory Council's first meetings will be held virtually in November.