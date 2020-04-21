The Student Government Association at Rome High School is working with school administrators and staff to give the school’s juniors and seniors a chance to get dressed up and dance like nobody's watching.
With normal school activities put on hold as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Rome High will host a virtual junior/senior prom online Saturday night. They're encouraging students to participate by making song requests, using FaceTime to connect with friends and vote on a virtual prom king and queen.
There is even a theme — Reinventing the Roaring 20s.
“We’re just trying to show that we can still be creative, love one another and exude a positive attitude during these times,” Principal Eric Holland said. “Our superintendent, school board, staff and students are all learning how to make the best of this situation by having the right attitude.”
Rome High’s SGA will be working to get the details out to students this week through social media and the school’s website. Carson Garrett, senior class president, said it will be from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday through a web streaming application, such as Facebook Live or Zoom, and will feature a DJ.
“We have a pretty large class and I think a lot of people were really disappointed in the idea of not having a prom,” Garrett said. “I was getting a lot of requests to talk about it with Dr. Holland. We discussed possible options and he had the initial idea of a virtual prom.”
Garrett said students will be able to send in pictures of themselves dressed in their prom best, maybe with their dates photoshopped in with them, and they will be posted on the live stream. He also hopes students will FaceTime with their dates or use Skype to chat with friends along with the live stream.
“I think it’s a great idea. I think a lot of people really like the idea of being able to have some form of a prom and give people a way to experience it, even though it has to be virtual,” Garrett said.
“We want to give our kids a chance to have a good time from home,” Holland said.
Both Holland and Garrett said this is not meant to replace an in-person prom for the senior class -- with the possibility still open to maybe having one later in the year -- but Garrett said he understands that some students might not be able to attend it.
“I know some really want a real prom, and we hope to still be able to do it, but this is an opportunity for those who may be going into the military or won’t be here to have as close to the experience of a prom as they can,” Garrett said.