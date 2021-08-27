Both Rome City Schools and Floyd County schools will be closed on Sept. 3 as part of a push from Gov. Brian Kemp to get Georgians vaccinated against COVID-19.
Both school systems are partnering with Floyd to make COVID-19 vaccinations even more convenient and are offering vaccinations at upcoming football games. Schedule a location and time at https://bit.ly/footballvaccines.
The announcement coincides with Gov. Brian Kemp's directive that state offices take administrative leave that day to encourage Georgians to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and offered as a "thank you" to those who have already been vaccinated.
RCS will host a vaccination event at the Rome High School College and Career Academy from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. that Friday.
Schedule a time at https://tinyurl.com/yu5s8yp6. The vaccine event is open to the public, and walk-ins are welcome.