For the sixth year in a row, Georgia students beat the national average on the ACT. However, Rome and Floyd County schools were just below the state average.
Georgia’s class of 2022 recorded an average composite score of 21.6, compared to the national average of 19.8.
Rome High School has an average composite score of 19.3, with 100 students taking the test. The averages were 18.1 in English, 19.4 in math, 20 in reading and 19.3 in science.
Floyd County Schools, as a whole, had a composite score of 20.4 among the 122 test-takers, with an average of 19.8 in English, 19.6 in math, 21.1 in reading, and 20.8 in science.
Georgia students’ average score decreased slightly compared to 2021, when the average was 22.6. Participation also increased sharply compared to 2021, when the impacts of the pandemic – including the temporary waiver of SAT/ACT score requirements for University System of Georgia admissions – caused fewer students in the graduating class to take the ACT.
A total of 35,284 students in Georgia’s class of 2022 took the ACT during high school, compared to 29,202 students in the class of 2021.
In 2021, 98 Rome High students took the ACT, scoring a composite of 21.3 while 171 Floyd County students took the test, and scored an average composite of 21.5.
Georgia’s scores in every individual subject area were higher than the national average.
“I am very proud of the class of 2022, along with the hard-working teachers who worked to open up opportunities for them,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “These students did not have an easy or typical high-school experience – the pandemic began during their sophomore year. Despite that, they have continued to beat the odds and find success – beating the nation on the ACT and SAT and recording an all-time-high graduation rate. I wish them great success in their futures.”
College Readiness benchmarks are scores on the ACT subject-area tests that represent the level of achievement required for students to have a 50% chance of obtaining a B or higher, or about a 75% chance of obtaining a C or higher, in corresponding credit-bearing first-year college courses.
All scores are based on 2022 high school graduates who took the ACT at any point during high school.