Rome and Floyd County Schools systems are canceling all afterschool activities for March 17 due to the threat of inclement weather.
These cancelations include all childcare and sporting events.
Rome City Schools will be delaying 2 hours in the morning because of the forecast of potential severe weather. Floyd County Schools are off Thursday for a parent teacher conference day.
Please keep an eye on school social media pages and the system website for updates concerning potentially dangerous weather in our area