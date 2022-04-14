Voters in the May 24 election will decide on a new education local option sales tax package for the Rome City and Floyd County school systems.
The ELOST package will be up for a vote countywide -- on Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan ballots.
If passed, the package would allow Rome City Schools to build a new middle school, while Floyd County Schools would focus on multiple infrastructure projects.
Some of these projects include new roofs and HVAC systems for all schools, a kitchen renovation for the Armuchee High School cafeteria, fieldhouse renovations at Coosa and Armuchee high schools and new lighting systems at all four high schools.
The county system also plans new asphalt for all its schools as well as new turf football fields and synthetic tracks for the high schools.
By focusing on infrastructure, instead of building new facilities, Superintendent Glenn White said they hope to lower the millage rate for property owners in their districts.
Over at Rome City Schools, the current middle school building is still in good condition, Superintendent Lou Byars said, but the student population has outgrown the facility and with new housing projects on the horizon, he expects the growth to continue.
Just last school year, the middle school had a population of 1,080, well over the listed capacity of 975 students. To make up for this, the school has been using mobile classrooms.
Byars said they already have some rough renderings of the proposed facility, which will have a wing for each grade and include an auditorium, athletic facilities and a swimming pool.
They will also set aside some of the ELOST funds for future technology or bus purchases.
Meetings planned
While school officials and employees are barred from promoting the ELOST, special committees of parents and other advocates are hosting town hall-style meetings and campaigning to renew the 1-cent sales tax.
The superintendents will be at the meetings to answer any questions voters may have.
Melissa Veillon, a co-chair of the county ELOST committee, is working on hosting meetings over the next few weeks at all four FCS high schools. The first one will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Model High School at 3252 New Calhoun Road.
She said she also will have signs sometime next week for people to pick up at her office at 902 Martha Berry Blvd. .
The RCS committee chair, Trina Rohner, said she also will have signs and flyers available at her work, Knight's Garage at 1321 Martha Berry Blvd. She will be setting up meetings at various schools in the RCS district.
If interested in attending a meeting or if you have any questions for Veillon or Rohner, you can email RomeFloydEsplost2022@gmail.com.