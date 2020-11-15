Twenty-six local students are competing for slots in the 2021 Governor’s Honors Program that hosts a prestigious residential summer study camp for the winners.
This year, the local interviews were held virtually.
“We had an interview panel of four instructors and professors from Berry College and Shorter College. They interviewed 25 highly intellectual and motivated students," said Melody Burse, Rome High 11th grade school counselor.
The students and their areas of nomination are:
* Rome High: Hayley Alred, science; Katelyn Clark, mathematics; Ava Fortenberry, communicative arts; Shriya Garg, mathematics; Griffin Girard, science; Annalyn McPherson, theater; Alanna Meier, communicative arts; Catherine Mendes, theater; Marin O’Neal, communicative arts; and Margaret Thoem, visual arts.
* Armuchee High: Matthew Campbell, social studies; Nickolas Lewis Fero, social studies; David Walker Lane, mathematics; Aidan Crawford Mowery, social studies; and McKinzy Raine Snyder, communicative arts.
* Coosa High School: Heleen Dilshad Akrayee, science; Shania Monae McConnell, dance; and Zachary Clay Wright, music.
* Model High School: Emma Elizabeth Couch, communicative arts; Isabel Suzanne Edwards, social studies; John Spencer Lawing, engineering; Terry Lee Lynn, dance; William Jakob Marshall, mathematics; and Luke Charles Naddy, agricultural research, biotechnology and science.
* Pepperell High School: Diana Almaras Bucio, social studies; and Ashton Gage Vincent, agricultural research, biotechnology and science.
* Alternates: Molly Wrenn Burton, Model High, science; Sarah Catherine Jenkins, Coosa High, social studies; and Kaden Stephen Pajor, Pepperell High, social studies.
The students will submit their official applications to be chosen as semi-finalists for the state-level interviews. Finalists in the statewide contest will attend the mid-summer program at Berry College.
“The Georgia Governor’s Honors Programs offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom," Burse explained. "It is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment that is necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders."
The program was canceled for this summer due to COVID-19.
For four weeks next June and July, GHP attendees will spend the morning in their major area of nomination, exploring topics not usually found in the regular high school classroom. During the afternoons, students choose one of the other areas in which to study. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts, and performances.