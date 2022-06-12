The Floyd County and Rome City boards of education are each scheduled to hold a meeting this week to review their budgets for the upcoming school year.
First up is Floyd County Schools, on Monday morning.
Superintendent Glenn White said the board will induct the 2022-23 budget and decide on a proposal to buy six new school buses.
Five of the new vehicles will be for special education students and one is a standard bus. The total cost will be $671,350. However, White said the school system received a $528,000 grant from the state that will cover most of the cost.
The finalized budget will include the state's $2,000 raise for teachers and an increased local supplement for certified teachers, from 5.6% to 8%. The board will also confirm the new millage rate of 17.95 mills, down from 18.20 mills.
Caucus will be at 8 a.m. and the meeting will start at 8:45 a.m. in the Floyd County Schools board room, 600 Riverside Parkway.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Rome City school board will meet for a second reading of their budget and other proposed policies. The budget also contains significant raises for employees, including the $2,000 from the state.
Board members will review proposed graduation requirement changes, which will affect incoming freshman. Students enrolled at Rome High prior to this change will follow the current graduation requirements.
Because Rome City Schools is chartered through the city, they have to take their budget to the City Commission's Finance Committee -- scheduled for June 18 -- before it can be adopted for the school year.
Also, the board will go into a closed session to discuss personnel matters concerning new hires, Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams said. Afterwards, they will announce their decisions during public session.
The caucus will begin at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the former board training room at 508 E. Second St.