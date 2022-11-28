The Rome City and Floyd County school boards will meet separately Tuesday in Atlanta to discuss, among other things, education local option sales tax projects, prior to a Georgia School Boards Association conference this week.
The Floyd County Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a work session at the Sheraton Hotel at 165 Courtland St. They will discuss a number of items but will not take any votes, FCS Superintendent Glenn White said.
Among the items listed for discussion are choosing a financial advisor for the school system and going over the potential for construction projects funded by ELOST IV, which was approved by voters earlier this year.
Collection of the education local option sales tax will not begin until the current tax expires on March 31, 2024. However, $5 million in reserve funds that are kept for construction purposes is available to start some of the projects early.
The board recently empowered White to approve contracts for new baseball field lighting at all four of its high schools, as part of the ELOST.
The Rome Board of Education will meet at 8 a.m. in the Sheraton Hotel at 2844 Cobb Parkway SE in the Vinings Room for a day of discussions.
New RCS Assistant Superintendent Barbara Patrick-Lashley will give a presentation of her 30 day plan as she comes into the role. Superintendent Eric Holland will discuss the implementation of his 90 day plan as well as provide a district overview, including board policies, the superintendent evaluation process and discuss how the board conducts closed sessions regarding personnel matters.
In the afternoon session, beginning at 1 p.m., the board will discuss the budget and get a facilities update as well as updates on the school system's security and safety protocols. On Monday, Holland said the weapons scanning system is being installed Rome Middle School and staff members are being trained for the installation of the system at Rome High School.
Another topic of conversation will be the construction of a new Rome Middle School -- and plans for the old Rome Middle School, North Heights and current Central Office.
The GSBA conference will run Wednesday through Friday and takes place at the Waverly Hotel in Atlanta. Hot topics at the conference concern legal issues, communications and finance.