Three students in Floyd County have been named as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.
Rome High School students Max Timberlake and Jace Clowdus as well as Darlington's Angel Laramie, a resident student from Cumming, have been recognized as National Merit Scholar semifinalists.
They will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.
“Angel is an outstanding member of the Darlington Community, and we are extremely proud of her accomplishments,” said Sam Moss, Darlington’s dean of college guidance. “It is quite an honor to earn semifinalist status in the National Merit Program, and we wish Angel the best of luck as she competes for a scholarship award this spring.”
“I am honored to have received this recognition, especially as I prepare to begin applying to colleges,” Timberlake said. He plans to apply to Duke University, USC and Wake Forest with an interest in pursuing pre-med.
Clowdus has big plans, too, which include preparing an application to DigiPen Institute of Technology in Redmond, Washington, with an interest in pursuing game design.
“It is really cool to be given this opportunity and to represent Rome High School on a national level," he said. "I am honored and excited to have been chosen as one of the semifinalists.”
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, will have the chance to submit a detailed scholarship application in order to become a National Merit Finalist.
“Anytime you can be in the 1%, you are definitely among a special group of people,” Rome High School Principal Eric Holland said in a press release. “I am so proud of Jace and Max for this amazing achievement. Every teacher I have talked with has raved about what a joy both young men are to teach, and I wish them nothing but continued success.”
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in four news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.