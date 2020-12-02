Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said the RCS College and Career Academy construction is right on schedule and tentative plans are being made for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 8.
"A lot of it's complete inside, but they still have a little electrical work and a few minor things," Byars said at a school board work session Tuesday. "I don't really see anything that will prevent us from having the ribbon cutting on the 8th."
Crews began moving furniture and teaching equipment into the new facility this past week. Appliances for the food and science areas, as well as the healthcare education area, also are being installed.
Along with the classrooms and lab rooms, the building will have athletics facilities, a large meeting room, a multi-purpose area for the arts and extracurricular activities and a medical clinic operated by Floyd Medical Center.
Students will return to school and start their classes in the new building on Jan. 11.
Companies, such as Southern Engineering and Georgia Pacific, have already begun touring the facility and showing interest in partnering with RCS and providing internships to the students.
"We have 70-something interns out there. Some are even getting paid internships," Byars said. "The idea is for them to have the opportunity to transition into a job as they leave school."
Before CCA, students in work-based learning often weren't doing jobs they were interested in pursuing as careers. Now they have students working with construction companies and doctor's offices as internships.
"The goal is, as we increase the CCA, they can take more than one career pathway," Board Vice Chair Jill Fisher said. "They'll have more options for internships if they take more pathways."
However, board members pointed out that some students have difficulty arranging to get to their jobs.
The superintendent said they are working on a grant to buy a bus that would provide transportation for students doing work-based learning. However, they haven't officially submitted the application as of yet.