The Rome Board of Education presented the school system’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget on first reading during their Tuesday meeting.
The school board met on April 21-22 in a budget discussion retreat and held the first reading of that budget during the meeting. Once the board approves that budget, it will then go to the Rome City Commission for approval. The school board gets approximately one-third of its budget from the city in the form of local school taxes; the rest comes from state and federal funding.
The 2022 budget was $65.6 million, which increased to $81.9 million for fiscal year 2023. The board approved a budget amendment for fiscal year 2023 to pay for the Evolv weapons detection system, which was approved in August. The FY 2024 budget increases a small amount to $82.6 million.
The proposed 2024 budgets lists revenues as:
Local $873,000
State $47,000,000
City appropriation $26,700,000
Federal $$380,000
Total at $75,663,000
Projected beginning balance $7,000,000
Total revenue and beginning balance $82,653,000
Expenditures are listed as:
Instruction $52,000,000
Pupil services $4,450,000
Improvement of instruction $210,000
Media services $1,100,000
Systemwide administration $2,010,000
School administration $4,925,000
Business administration $700,000
Maintenance and operations $7,400,000
Pupil transportation $3,140,000
Central support services $1,365,000
Total expenditures $77,300,000
Projected ending balance June 30, 2024 $5,353,000
Total expenditures and ending balance $82,653,000
As part of the meeting the board also recognized members of the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council, a group of students chosen to be a direct voice from the student body to the superintendent.
"Being a part of the superintendent's advisory council we've gotten to work together and target and create solutions for the different problems and and issues in our school system and that's definitely expanded my leadership and problem solving skills, so I'm grateful for that," Rome High School student, Cai Sabino, said during the meeting.