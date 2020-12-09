The Rome City school system has clarified its COVID-19 Decision and Communication Matrix.
It now details symptoms of the coronavirus and links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest information on isolation and quarantine procedures.
The list of COVID-19 symptoms includes fever or chills, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, diarrhea, headache and congestion or runny nose.
Fundamentally, anyone with multiple symptoms of the coronavirus is mandated to self quarantine.
A person with direct exposure to someone who has tested positive must self-quarantine for 14 days. But if they don’t come down with symptoms, they could return to the classroom earlier if they are tested and get a negative result on or after Day 5.
Anyone who tests positive but has no symptoms can return 11 days after they get a negative test.
Someone who tests positive and has symptoms must self-quarantine for at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms. After that, they can return to school the day after a negative test if they have been symptom free for 24 hours.
A link to the full matrix can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yhLuxHh5oHqsOiU082u5iokAvn_PYthA_SwEBa9TF1U/edit
For the best information about isolation and quarantine guidelines, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.
Superintendent Lou Byars also said that Friday is the deadline for people to indicate whether they plan to come back to the classroom or remain virtual learners after the Christmas break.
The school board adopted the new matrix this week and tentatively approved a 2021-2022 school calendar that is largely in sync with Floyd County Schools.
The calendar moves opening day back to Aug. 5, 2021, and shifts the fall break back to Oct. 11-15. Spring break will occur April 4-8, 2022. The dates coincide with the Floyd County Schools schedule, which was approved Monday night.
Byars also told the RCS board that ELOST V collections continue to run ahead of projections. The city schools’ share of the education local option sales tax revenue is about $1.08 million ahead of where it expected to be through November.
The board also agreed to move its 2021 meetings to the new College and Career Academy building at Rome High, which will have a large room available on the second floor.
Meetings will continue to be held on the second Tuesday of each month with caucus at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting at 5:45 p.m.