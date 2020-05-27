The budget will be the main topic at a Rome City School Board called meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The online meeting will take place via Zoom and RCS Superintendent Lou Byars said they will discuss some personnel changes, including a few new hires.
He said they're going to need to fill some expected hiring gaps and possibly move some positions to fill necessary open spots.
"If we need to vote on something, we will," Byars said.
But the primary focus will be budget and how they're dealing with expected upcoming cuts.
Gov. Brian Kemp has called for all state agencies, including school systems, to plan for a 14% budget cut.
The Georgia General Assembly will not reconvene until mid-June and is not expected to pass a state budget until sometime in July.
That will leave local systems a short amount of time to finalize a budget for the 2020-2021 term that starts the first week of August.
The meeting can be viewed on the school system's website.