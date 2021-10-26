All Rome City Schools will move back to "phase one" and remove COVID-19 precautions beginning Nov. 1.
Superintendent Louis Byars said students and teachers will no longer be required to wear face coverings. As part of the plan, individual schools will communicate with parents if that particular school's percentage of infections requires it to move back to "phase two."
The current seven day total reported by the school system shows four COVID-19 infections between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25. The system does not report the number of students quarantined on its website.
Federal guidelines still require all passengers, drivers, and monitors to wear masks while on a school bus.
The school system adopted a three tiered system and entered the school year in "phase one," with no COVID-19 protocols.
However, the school system moves to "phase two" if there is an outbreak — defined as infection in 1% of the total school population — at a particular school. Phase two entails required masking indoors and on school buses, students take meals in the classrooms and visitors to the campus would be restricted.
Phase three could entail a number of more restrictive actions, Byars said, but hasn't been enacted during this school year.