Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars announced that schools will be closed on Sept. 3.
The announcement coincides with Gov. Brian Kemp's directive that state offices take administrative leave that day to encourage Georgians to receive the COVID-19 vaccination and offered as a "thank you" to those who have already been vaccinated.
Byars' authorization is offered to allow those who work within the RCS system the time to schedule and acquire the COVID-19 vaccination, should they desire to do so.
RCS will host a vaccination event at the Rome High School College and Career Academy from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. that Friday.
Schedule a time at https://tinyurl.com/yu5s8yp6. The vaccine event is open to the public, and walk-ins are welcome.
The school system is also partnering with Floyd Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Rome High football games at Barron Stadium.