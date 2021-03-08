Several purchases are on the agenda for the Rome City Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday as well as a resolution to adopt the Five-Year Facilities Plan.
Board members are set to approve the purchases of Chromebooks and computers for students and staff respectively, using CARES Act funding.
They will also be voting on a bus purchase, using money from both CARES and their general fund, to replace some of their older buses.
A resolution to approve the school system's 5-Year Facilities Plan is also on the Tuesday agenda. The plan lays out all of the building improvements and projects they're looking at starting in the next few years.
A revision to the 2020-2021 school calendar is also on the agenda. It will add a flexible learning day on April 2 so teachers and staff can get their second COVID-19 vaccine. Their first round of doses will be administered this Friday.
Under the superintendent's report, Lou Byars will go over education local option sales tax projects and the Rome Virtual Academy.
Board members will also be approving a lease agreement with local realty company Harvey-Given Company.
The board will meet at the Rome College and Career Academy at 990 Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4 p.m. for caucus Tuesday. The regular meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.
All attendees must wear a face covering and go through a temperature screening before coming in.