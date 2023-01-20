A new Rome City Schools advisory council comprised of middle and high school students who serve as a direct student body representative to the superintendent met for the first time this past week.
The Rome City Schools Superintendent Advisory Council is a group of students in grades 7-12 who meet to discuss how school level decisions affect all students throughout the district. The purpose of the council is to allow students a voice and the ability to communicate directly with RCS Superintendent Eric Holland to seek solutions to educational inequity.
"It was exciting for me to get a chance to get in front of students again," Holland said. "We are there not just to listen, but to come up with solutions."
Middle and high school students on the council meet with Holland throughout the school year and are advisors who act as liaisons between the superintendent and students.
Students may apply for the advisory council at the beginning of each school year by obtaining an application from their school or from the RCS website. Members are chosen by a committee of Rome City Schools representatives based on the applicant's response to application questions.
At the conclusion of a student’s term on the council, the student is eligible for a Student Advisory Scholarship.
"I was impressed with the students' ability to share their concerns, while remaining true to who they are, and speaking on behalf of issues important to them," Holland said. "It is important to not only hear, but to listen, not only to listen but to learn, and not only to learn, but to seek solutions. I want to make sure we continue to listen to our kids."