The Rome City Schools Board of Education has been named a 2020 Distinguished School Board by the Georgia School Boards Association.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
Rome City Schools Board of Education met or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA, which is listed on its website at gsba.com.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize distinguished leadership.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.