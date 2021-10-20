On Tuesday after the monthly school board meeting, Rome City Schools system leadership set aside some time to announce this year’s Teacher and Support Employee of the Year during a banquet organized in their honor.
Each year, an educator and support staff member are selected for this honor at their home schools. The winners were chosen from that group of candidates. Members of the Rome City Schools Board of Education, along with Superintendent Lou Byars, Central Office faculty members, school principals, and fellow educators, were also on hand.
Candidates had to complete a rigorous application process and be chosen by a panel at the state level. This panel looked at the teachers’ and support employees’ total body of work and selected the winners.
The Support Employee of the Year winner is Teresa Price.
Price has worked with Rome City Schools for the past 29 years.
“I am beyond excited and shocked to be named Support Person of the Year for Rome City Schools,” Price said. “I am working on my thirtieth year and truly… I cannot think of anything that I would rather be doing than this job right here. I have loved every single person I have had the privilege of working with over the years, and if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s just a team effort and I am so honored to have been chosen, and to call myself part of the pack!”
Runner up for Teacher of the Year is Amanda Howell.
Howell currently teaches Senior English and has been teaching at Rome High School for 18 years. She also serves as the English Department Head, as well as serves on numerous committees at the high school. Howell has also been named S.T.A.R. teacher at Rome High School.
“I am deeply honored to have been named runner-up for Teacher of the Year,” Howell said. “This means a lot to me and I am just so grateful for this recognition.”
Elm Street Elementary's Ashley Anglin was named Teach of the Year.
Anglin currently teaches first grade and has been teaching at Elm Street Elementary School for the past 10 years. She was awarded the Levy Award and the STAR Discovery Educator award from Discovery Education in 2016.
Ms. Anglin will be advancing to the Georgia Department of Education to represent Rome City Schools for an opportunity to win Teacher of the Year at the state level.
“I am so honored to be recognized alongside so many amazing fellow teachers,” Anglin said. “This award would not be possible without my Elm Street family.
“I am filled with joy and gratitude every morning when I walk through those doors; we are truly a family. I strive every day to be a light for my students and to help them realize the gifts within themselves. I am immensely proud to be a teacher,” she said. “Thank you for this honor of Teacher of the Year.”
Laura Walley, Principal at Elm Street Elementary, congratulated Anglin, saying the teacher was extremely deserving of the award.
“I am proud for Ms. Anglin, and I am proud for our Elm Street family,” Walley said. “Ms. Anglin is very humble and extremely deserving of this honor. She does so much for our school family and gives her all in the classroom every single day. While she is never looking for recognition, she is worthy of so much. This is a very fitting honor for a teacher like Ashley Anglin.”