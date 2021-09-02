As Rome City Schools returns from an extended Labor Day holiday all schools will observe measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including masking and taking lunches in classrooms, however Floyd County Schools will continue with its current policy.
All city school campuses will remain in what they term as "Phase Two" for a minimum of two weeks. The city school board determined that if the number of COVID-19 infections exceeded a 1% student population margin that school would enter Phase Two and observe COVID-19 prevention measures. They'll then reevaluate that plan after the two weeks.
As of Thursday all Rome City Schools exceeded that 1% margin.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said he hopes the four-day weekend will allow for all COVID-19 positive students and faculty to recover and be back in school on Tuesday.
Under the county schoo's policy, once a school's student population goes over a 2% infection rate, they must adopt a mask mandate. If the infection rate is over 5%, that school will go virtual.
As of Thursday at 4:30 p.m., only Armuchee High School and Pepperell High School had over 2% of their student populations testing positive.
Armuchee Middle School will also return to in-person classes next week following a week of virtual learning.
Coosa High and Coosa Middle school briefly adopted face coverings this week after a 13-year-old student died from COVID-19 at his home on Wednesday.