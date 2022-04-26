Rome City Schools’ mission of working to make sure all students graduate prepared for college or work cannot be accomplished without input and investment from the community.
It is because of this philosophy that Director of School Improvement Leslie Dixon and other administrators and educators invited stakeholders to the College and Career Academy for roundtable talks about how the schools can better achieve the mission.
The feedback collected is vital to making system progress a workable goal, Dixon said, adding that these gatherings are also a part of making plans for school improvement accessible to students, parents and community leaders.
“This is an annual federal program stakeholder meeting,” Dixon explained. “Because of the last two years under covid restrictions, we had to hold this meeting virtually. But I prefer to speak to our stakeholders face-to-face.”
Every department that operates with federal funds was represented at the session, with a table set up where attendees could get questions answered and provide feedback.
From the communications department to Title I programs, administrators and educators walked parents and students through the daily operations of each of the nine departments present and opened the table to discussion. Dixon said the information will be used, along with frequent surveys sent to stakeholders, to make all school programs better for RCS families.
This information will be communicated to principals who will then pass the data on to teachers. Student and parental feedback are also added to the plan, putting stakeholders in control of some of the educational efforts they will see in schools across the system.
Dixon said the virtual tutoring program came about as a result of a previous meeting. She also credited data collected from the stakeholders meeting for the creation many RCS afterschool programs, along with more professional learning opportunities for administrators.
“We take this feedback, and we work very hard to make it happen,” Dixon said.
The information will be available on the RCS website. There’s also a survey posted under “Federal Programs” for those who did not attend but still want to provide feedback.