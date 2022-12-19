Rome City Schools is bringing Buffi Murphy out of retirement as part of the ReImagine RCS initiative launched by Superintendent Eric Holland.
Murphy was the director of professional learning until her retirement in 2021. The Rome Board of Education approved her hiring last week as the system's new strategic initiatives & talent specialist.
“Mrs. Murphy’s passion for Rome City Schools is well-documented,” Holland said. “Her knowledge, skillset, and expertise will be a great asset.”
Murphy holds a bachelor of science in Early Childhood and Middle School Education from Shorter College and both a master’s in Early Childhood Education and an educational specialist degree in Leadership from Berry College.
She spent the majority of her 28-year career in early childhood education at RCS, beginning as a teacher at Anna K. Davie Elementary. She served as principal at Southeast Elementary and, from 2006-2018, at West End Elementary.
As director of professional learning she led a slate of systemwide programs, from Aspiring Leaders, New Teacher Orientation and Teacher of the Year to Professional Learning, Curriculum, Pre-K and Virtual Learning. Since her retirement, she has held roles at Northwest Georgia RESA and Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia.
“Mrs. Murphy has a strong repertoire in Rome and Rome City Schools. She knows this community inside and out. We have no doubt she will help us ReImagine RCS,” Holland said.