Rome City Schools is not only recommended for reaccreditation, but the system earned top scores in 30 of the 31 standards.
Overall, the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission team awarded the system an Index of Education Quality score of 381.6 out of a possible 400. That's 100 points higher than the average of other institutions that have undergone a Cognia review within the last five years.
"I have always said we have the best school system around, but it is great to see this reflected in an external review," Superintendent Lou Byars said. "I am blessed to work with such great people and in a great community.”
A four-member Cognia team spent three days in Rome reviewing evidence, interviewing stakeholders and attending a presentation by Byars.
They rated the school system's performance in each standard based on five elements: engagement, implementation, results, sustainability and embeddedness. The sole downgrade was in an administrative standard, and the report indicated the practice is acceptable.
The full report in posted on the Rome City Schools website.
In it, the Cognia review team identified five themes that resonated with them throughout their visits with students, teachers, parents, community partners and system leaders
* The school system's initiatives are aligned to its mission of ensuring that all students will graduate prepared for college and work.
In particular, the review team praised the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education program, Advanced Placement and dual enrollment offerings.
"The expansion of courses to meet individual student goals guides decisions to provide a wide range of offerings to meet students’ interests to improve the graduation rate,” the report states.
* The leaders are forward-thinking and work intentionally to make student-centered decisions.
"All system leaders embrace and celebrate the diverse student population,” the report states.
* Curriculum and instruction are focused on student learning and growth.
"Parents of graduates observed that their students were well-prepared for study at the next level,” the report states.
* Leaders align resources to priorities.
"The system demonstrates strategic resource management that includes long-range planning in the use of resources to support the purpose and goals,” the report states.
* The system embraces a data-driven culture.
"Data are consistently used to inform improvement planning, evaluation of programs and practices, and instructional practice,” the report states.
Board of Education Chairperson Faith Collins called the results "phenomenal."
"Everyone did an outstanding job. We are certainly proud of our outcome," she said.