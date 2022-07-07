Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams estimates Rome City Schools will reduce the number of open positions to six after Tuesday's board meeting
Williams said Thursday that some of the 55 vacancies on their staffing website, Teach Georgia, are placeholders for positions that could become open in the future. They're meant to collect a pool of candidates who are interested in teaching at Rome City Schools. In reality, she said, there are 37 vacant slots.
"With the shortage, we're definitely feeling the crunch," Williams said.
However, she expects to get approval Tuesday on 31 new hires. Three of the remaining open jobs will be for certified educators and the other three will be classified positions.
The system does face a problem staffing special education teachers, Williams said. Though waivers can be given for most prospective teachers with degrees, special education teachers are required to complete a certification course before they can be considered.
"Special Ed is the hardest to fill because of the certification," Williams stated. "That is one that there is no state waiver for, so we can't waive that certification. They have to be in a program."
Despite it being a hard year for educators, Williams said the turnover rate has remained relatively the same for the district. And, although there are fewer certified teachers graduating from college, the profession still attracts interest.
"We have a lot of people interested in getting into education but it's not what they went to school for," Williams stated. "So they've got a degree in something and now they want to teach. When we say a shortage, I think there's a shortage of people who went to school to be a teacher, but not so much people who want to teach."
Additionally, Williams said the system is feeling the nationwide shortage of bus drivers. To combat it, the system increased pay. They've also proposed to reduce the students-to-driver ratio and to put high school and middle school students on different buses to reduce behavior issues.