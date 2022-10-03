The Rome City Schools Board of Education named Christian A. Barnes principal at Rome Middle School during a called meeting Monday.
Barnes is the assistant principal, AP coordinator and discipline coordinator at Allatoona High School in Acworth. He’s scheduled to start at RMS on Oct. 17.
“He will be a wonderful addition to our Rome City Schools family,” Superintendent Eric Holland said.
Barnes holds a BA in communications and an MA in higher education from Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, and an Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Berry College in Rome. Additionally, Barnes has a certificate in school leadership that he earned from Wilmington University in Delaware.
He started his career in education as an adjunct professor at Camden County College in August 2001. In March of 2009, he became the director of curriculum, and later the principal, at Children of Promise School in Clementon, New Jersey. He has also served as vice principal at Trenton Community Charter School, and as interim principal at Freedom Academy Charter School, both in New Jersey.
Barnes began his work in Georgia’s education system in July of 2014, where he has served as the assistant principal at Wheeler High School in Marietta and Pebblebrook High School in Mableton.
During his 22 years in education, Barnes has worked closely with system administrators to improve student achievement on state standardized tests, consulted with charter school start-ups, served on a discipline panel for the Cobb County School District, and has been a keynote speaker, contributing author and creator of workshops geared towards stakeholder awareness. Barnes is a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.