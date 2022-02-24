Rome City Schools Board member, John Uldirck, has submitted a letter of resignation from the Board.
Uldrick, a local youth pastor and well-known community member, served on the Board of Education for the past four years. He has served the school system well and has been instrumental in facilitating growth and opportunities for RCS students. Uldrick shared the following letter:
Mr. Byars & Board of Education,
Almost 15 years ago when my family moved to Rome, I never imagined I would have as fulfilling an opportunity as serving on the Rome Board of Education. My children grew up in this exceptional system and are now thriving in college. They are well equipped for the academic, social and personal challenges they have faced.
As I have served, we have opened both Main Elementary and the College and Career Academy at Rome High school. We increased Advanced Placement offerings, enhanced Dual Enrollment, and increased opportunities for students in the CTAE program. We have also lowered class sizes, seen graduates of Rome High school with significant national distinction, and received a COGNIA score of 381.61 - one that is tops in our state. Just last week, RCS was named as one of 20 systems worldwide as a system of distinction. WOW!
Our current board makeup is well equipped for all the challenges it faces in the weeks and months ahead. Each of them cares about the students, teachers, administrators and employees of this system. The board will continue to lead well and my confidence in them is unwavering as they search for a new Superintendent and leader of our system.
I am in the process of a career shift and have accepted a new position serving a church in Atlanta. In an effort to stay true to my family and my calling, I resign my seat on the Rome Board of Education, effective immediately.