Rome City Schools is among the 30 systems statewide to get a state grant to help train teachers in computer science.
The Georgia Department of Education announced this week that the systems will share a $645,000 allocation.
“It’s our job as educators to prepare students not for the world of today, but for the world of tomorrow,” State Superintendent Richard Woods said in the release. "Focusing on computer science as an essential K-12 discipline ensures students are prepared not just with technical skills but with experience in problem-solving and real-world thinking that will serve them well in any career they choose.”
Computer science has become a high-demand career across multiple industries, Woods said, but the largest challenge for school districts is building teaching capacity. There are currently 403 credentialed CS teachers and 1,000 middle and high schools in Georgia, although that's an improvement from 250 teachers in 2019.
This grant provides funding for teachers to participate in professional learning opportunities; including credential programs.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said the new public/private Partnership for Inclusive Innovation has designated STEM K-12 education as one of its top priorities.
"These grants are another great step forward in ensuring Georgia becomes the Technology Capital of the East Coast," Duncan said in the release.
Funds were awarded through a competitive application process, with priority given to school systems serving highly impoverished and/or rural communities.