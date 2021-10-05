Rome City Schools is one of 14 systems to be awarded a competitive school improvement grant by the Georgia Department of Education.
The grants, which total $4,938,154, are designed for schools identified for state support -- to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is available for leaders, teachers, and families while focusing on specific subgroup needs.
Rome and most of the other districts were awarded $250,000 each. Murray County Schools got $800,000 for its program; Fulton County Schools got just over $600,000; and Richmond County Schools got nearly $1 million.
“We continue to be laser-focused on providing the supports necessary for all schools to improve, including intensive and tailored supports for struggling schools,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods in a Tuesday release.
Applications for the SUCCESS -- School Improvement Supporting Unlimited Critical and Comprehensive Educational Success for Students -- grants were evaluated and scored competitively.
Among the awarded programs are plans to provide summer academic classes for students in grades 2-5, implement mobile science labs, purchase classroom libraries, offer teacher professional learning, create wraparound centers and expand 1-1 technology access.
“The SUCCESS grants are part of our ‘all hands on deck’ approach to school improvement, providing additional resources as schools work to expand opportunities for students and ensure the best possible educational experience for every child," Woods said.
Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. Georgia districts and state charter schools with at least one school identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement or Targeted Support & Improvement were eligible to apply for the grants.