At their monthly meeting, the Rome City Schools Board approved an operation plan for potential COVID-19 exposures and plans to start hybrid classes on Aug. 13.
The plan is divided into three sections to determine the exposure risk in their schools: green, yellow and red. Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars created the plan based on information from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Georgia Board of Education.
Ultimately, public health will be in charge of contact tracing at the schools. When a student or faculty member tests positive for COVID-19, the school will alert the DPH and they will determine the best course of action for containing the case, based on whether or not the person shows symptoms and how many people might have been exposed.
The school system will have all students and faculty in masks in the schools and take temperatures as people come into the school. Cleaning staff will sanitize all areas of the school throughout the day and perform a more thorough clean at night.
The board called Northwest Georgia DPH District Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio for input on the current status of the region.
Voccio said none of the counties in the region are in the red zone and that the current tests coming in have an 11% positive rate. He said that measure is still high but appears to be going down.
Voccio said young children are still less likely to transmit the virus, but the transmission of the coronavirus for people ages between the ages of 10 to 19 are more difficult to determine describing it as a "case by case" basis.
One way or another school will be starting back on August 13, whether a in-person or through a virtual learning program. Students have been given the option to opt-in to a virtual learning academy as well.
The school system plans to organize sessions for students and parents to meet teachers and learn how the virtual learning program will work, as well as in-person classes.