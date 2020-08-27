Winners of the 2019-2020 Young Georgia Authors Writing Contest for Rome City Schools have been announced.

Exceptional writers from Anna K Davie Elementary, East Central Elementary, Elm Street Elementary, West Central Elementary, West End Elementary, Rome Middle School, Rome High School and the Phoenix Learning Center submitted their best written work and 25 were selected as winners and runners-up at the system-level of the competition.

We are pleased to announce the winners, along with their schools and grade levels, of each Rome City School student. They are as follows:

Mikah Cooper (Elm Street) – Winner for Kindergarten

Elizabeth Mull (West End) – Runner Up for Kindergarten

Corinne Daniel (Elm Street) – Winner for First Grade and Honorable Mention at State Level

Sawyer Jett (West End) – Runner Up for First Grade

Sarah Vansant (West End) – Winner for Second Grade

Celeste Adair (Elm Street) – Runner Up for Second Grade

Rena Spivey (West End) – Winner for Third Grade and Honorable Mention at State Level

Caylan Dixon (AKD) – Runner Up for Third Grade

Benji Drummond (East Central) – Winner for Fourth Grade

Delilah Padilla (West End) – Runner Up for Fourth Grade

Annelise Ashley-Pritchett (West End) – Winner for Fifth Grade

Merari Durazo (West Central) – Runner Up for Fifth Grade

Kennedy Thomas (West End) – Winner for Sixth Grade

Landon Jarvis (Elm Street) – Runner Up for Sixth Grade

Abbie Thornton (RMS) – Winner for Seventh Grade

Bonnie Miller (RMS) – Runner Up for Seventh Grade

Brendan Strickland (RMS) – Winner for Eighth Grade

Tyler Hewitt (RMS) – Runner Up for Eighth Grade

Leah Bartleson (RHS) – Winner for Ninth Grade

Emily Bartleson (RHS) – Runner Up for Ninth Grade

Michael Ramirez (RHS) – Winner for Tenth Grade

Rayonna Williams (RHS) – Runner Up for Tenth Grade

Alayna Weber (RHS) – Winner for Eleventh Grade

NaKhia Garrett (PLC) – Winner for Twelfth Grade

Mykel Hill (PLC) – Runner Up for Twelfth Grade

Corinne Daniel and Rena Spivey also received Honorable Mentions at the State Level as well.

Recommended for you