Winners of the 2019-2020 Young Georgia Authors Writing Contest for Rome City Schools have been announced.
Exceptional writers from Anna K Davie Elementary, East Central Elementary, Elm Street Elementary, West Central Elementary, West End Elementary, Rome Middle School, Rome High School and the Phoenix Learning Center submitted their best written work and 25 were selected as winners and runners-up at the system-level of the competition.
We are pleased to announce the winners, along with their schools and grade levels, of each Rome City School student. They are as follows:
Mikah Cooper (Elm Street) – Winner for Kindergarten
Elizabeth Mull (West End) – Runner Up for Kindergarten
Corinne Daniel (Elm Street) – Winner for First Grade and Honorable Mention at State Level
Sawyer Jett (West End) – Runner Up for First Grade
Sarah Vansant (West End) – Winner for Second Grade
Celeste Adair (Elm Street) – Runner Up for Second Grade
Rena Spivey (West End) – Winner for Third Grade and Honorable Mention at State Level
Caylan Dixon (AKD) – Runner Up for Third Grade
Benji Drummond (East Central) – Winner for Fourth Grade
Delilah Padilla (West End) – Runner Up for Fourth Grade
Annelise Ashley-Pritchett (West End) – Winner for Fifth Grade
Merari Durazo (West Central) – Runner Up for Fifth Grade
Kennedy Thomas (West End) – Winner for Sixth Grade
Landon Jarvis (Elm Street) – Runner Up for Sixth Grade
Abbie Thornton (RMS) – Winner for Seventh Grade
Bonnie Miller (RMS) – Runner Up for Seventh Grade
Brendan Strickland (RMS) – Winner for Eighth Grade
Tyler Hewitt (RMS) – Runner Up for Eighth Grade
Leah Bartleson (RHS) – Winner for Ninth Grade
Emily Bartleson (RHS) – Runner Up for Ninth Grade
Michael Ramirez (RHS) – Winner for Tenth Grade
Rayonna Williams (RHS) – Runner Up for Tenth Grade
Alayna Weber (RHS) – Winner for Eleventh Grade
NaKhia Garrett (PLC) – Winner for Twelfth Grade
Mykel Hill (PLC) – Runner Up for Twelfth Grade
Corinne Daniel and Rena Spivey also received Honorable Mentions at the State Level as well.