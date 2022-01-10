The Rome Board of Education will swear in Pascha Burge as a new member Tuesday and install its chair and vice-chair for 2022.
The current chair is Faith Collins and vice chair is Jill Fisher. During the meeting the school board members will make nominations to fill those two positions and then take an open vote.
The board will also conduct a first reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar along with adopting a resolution to place an education local option sales tax measure before voters in May. The primary piece of that ask is a new Rome Middle School.
If the ELOST passes, that new facility would be located across Veterans Memorial Highway from the current middle school, which would become a sixth-grade academy. The purpose is to relieve overcrowding in many of the school system’s elementary schools as well as position the middle and high schools to accommodate the growth from those schools.
Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars has said the goal is to have the middle school ready for students by 2024.
Also, under new business Tuesday, Associate Superintendent Dawn Williams will give the board a update to the COVID-19 policies for the school system.
The caucus will be held at 4 p.m. in Room A211 at Rome City Schools College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway. The regular meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.