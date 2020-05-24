Class of 2020 graduates in the Rome City and Floyd County school systems received their diplomas at drive-through and virtual events this weekend.
See more pictures from the events in the Photo Gallery section of this website.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Class of 2020 graduates in the Rome City and Floyd County school systems received their diplomas at drive-through and virtual events this weekend.
See more pictures from the events in the Photo Gallery section of this website.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription