011323_RNT_RMS2.jpg
011323_RNT_RMS5.jpg

Despite the facility issues at Rome Middle School, the halls are lined with artwork and bright colors with positive messages.
011323_RNT_RMS9.jpg

Rome city commissioners will consider several plans for the future of Rome Middle School, including to construct a new building on the RMS football field alongside a renovation of the existing facility.
011323_RNT_RMS6.jpg

RCS Assistant Superintendent Barbara Patrick-Lashley watches a basketball game during a tour. Space and humidity issues plague the gym at Rome Middle School, officials said.
011323_RNT_RMS11.jpg

Jason Self, director of security at Rome City Schools, leads city commissioners on a tour through the middle school cafeteria. The school has five lunch periods in which they feed 1,000 students each day.
