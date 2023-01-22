The Rome City Commission will take up the discussion concerning backing bonds for a new Rome Middle School during its pre-meeting caucus on Monday at 4 p.m.
Commissioners will gather in the Sam King Room at City Hall for the second part of a discussion that began Tuesday concerning whether or not to back approximately $100 million in bonds for a new middle school.
During that meeting, commissioners appeared to be deadlocked. However, the goal of Monday's meeting is to arrive at a decision so, if the commissioners choose, construction can begin and the school system can lock in a price for the project.
The cost of the building, and backing bonds that could total near $180 million over the next 20 years, is the primary sticking point. The school system's plan relies on the passage of three more education SPLOST measures to pay the bill. However, if future education SPLOST referendums don't pass, it could mean a property tax increase for city residents of 5 to 6 mills.
City Manager Sammy Rich said commissioners will have the city's bond counselor as well as Rome City Schools and their architect representative from Southern A & E in the meeting to answer questions.
One such question arose in last week's meeting. Commissioner Mark Cochran suggested the possibility of splitting the bonds up. The idea is for the city to start by backing a smaller bond that would be paid over the first five years using the education SPLOST collections that will start this spring.
He suggested that they could save on interest and shorten the number of years it would take to pay back the bonds.