Grants, camera upgrades, internet improvements and employee stipends top the list of new business the Rome Board of Education will discuss Tuesday during its regular meeting.
Superintendent Lou Byars said the board will talk about using E-Rate, a federal government program, to help improve internet connectivity throughout the schools. There is a plan in place to upgrade internet infrastructure in the school system by placing new Wi-Fi and networking equipment. Byars said that, currently, there are only internet access points in every other classroom in each school.
The goal is to have an access point in each classroom. This will create a stronger internet signal that can handle a high volume of users more efficiently, he said, specifically helping students testing online.
Safety and Security Director Jason Self will approach the board with a proposal to upgrade the existing security cameras in the schools with the help of a $64,000 state grant.
"Some of the cameras are a little older," Byars said. "We hope to improve it and get better camera coverage. Part of that will come from a state grant, which will cover almost half of the total cost. ... It covers the equipment. However, the school will pay for installation and software upgrades."
The board will also discuss an employee stipend. Byars said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation where teachers, cafeteria workers and the rest of the RCS staff has had to work beyond their usual scope, often spending their personal money for COVID-19 prevention supplies. Byars said the stipend is the board's way of thanking its employees for the work they have done during the pandemic.
Chief Operations Officer Tim Williams will propose an update to the stage and lighting equipment in the high school's performing arts center.
Director of Elementary Curriculum and Professional Learning Scott Crabbe and Secondary Director Jennifer Perkins will discuss what each school did for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Principal Parke Wilkinson will also give a presentation on student achievement at Rome Middle School.
The board meets Tuesday at the College and Career Academy, 990 Veterans Memorial Highway. Caucus is at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5:45 p.m. Both sessions are public. Face coverings required.