The Rome Board of Education will present the school system's 2024 budget on first reading during their Tuesday meeting.
The school board will consider the budget for fiscal year 2024, which must then be approved by the Rome City Commission. The school board gets approximately one-third of its budget from the city in the form of local school taxes; the rest comes from state and federal funding.
The school board met on April 21-22 in a budget discussion retreat.
The board will also seek a budget amendment for fiscal year 2023 to pay for the Evolv weapons detection system, which was approved in August.
The 2022 budget was $65.6 million, which increased to $73.8 million for fiscal year 2023. The city appropriated $24.4 million for 2022 and 2023, and had a remaining balance of approximately $10 million each year.
In other business, the board will recognize a number of student athletes, including boys and girls who competed in the track and field sectional this past weekend at River Ridge High.
The Rome boys had nine state-qualifying efforts led by Tucker Wright and Vincent Quilici, who qualified in two separate individual events apiece. Wright finished second in the 3200 meter and sixth in the 1600 meter; Quilici will be competing at state in the 200 meter dash after finishing fourth along with the 400 meter dash.
The Wolves' 4x400 relay team had a third-place finish and the 4x100 relay team also made the mark with a fourth-place finish. Anything better than an eighth place finish was enough to make the state championships next weekend.
Also, the board will recognize members of the superintendent advisory council and superintendent student advisory council.
During the meeting, the board will also announce the hiring of a new varsity baseball coach to replace current coach Brent Tucker.