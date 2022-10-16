The Rome Board of Education will hold two sessions this week — a called board meeting Monday for a teacher disciplinary hearing and its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The called board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the board of education offices at 508 E. Second St. The board will hold the hearing in open session.
On Tuesday, the board will meet at the Rome College and Career Academy for a pre-meeting caucus at 4 p.m. and its regular session at 5:45 p.m. in the conference room.
As part of that meeting, the board will hear reports from Superintendent Eric Holland concerning attendance, the education local option sales tax collections and a spotlight on Elm Street Elementary School.
Holland is also scheduled to give the board an update on the Evolv weapon detection system purchase.
The school board unanimously approved moving forward with the purchase of the Evolv weapon detection systems during a called meeting on Aug. 13.
The portable systems can be set up in a school but can be easily taken down and set up at athletic events. The total four-year cost — if the cost is paid up front — is $375,506.25.
RCS Director of Safety and Security Jason Self also will present an overview of the CrisisGo app on Tuesday. The Safe2SpeakUP app allows students to anonymously report issues to safety teams, counselors, or other school staff.
The board will also hear a proposal concerning bus purchases from Transportation Director Elander Graham and a Cognia MyVoice proposal from Director of School Improvement Leslie Graham. MyVoice is an online platform to give teachers an outlet for rating and improving the culture of their schools.