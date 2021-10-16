Name: Will Byington
Office sought: Rome Board of Education
Occupation: Healthcare
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
I’m totally vested in Rome City Schools. Both my wife and I are graduates of Rome City Schools. We have two boys that attend Rome City Schools. I’m a lifelong resident of city of Rome. I have business experiences that I feel help bring some perspective to the board. Graduating from Rome High School I have many friends that have children in RCS so I feel that provides some insights to the board. I decided to run because I have passion for RCS and I want to help continue to strive to make it the best system in Georgia.
What would be your priorities if you are elected to office?
It has been an honor to serve on this board the last 4 years with my fellow board members. We have done some amazing things the last 4 years. The biggest accomplishment was completion of Rome College and Career Academy. My priorities would be to hire the best faculty and staff, continue to develop educational curriculum that best fit needs of students to achieve our Rome City Schools mission, and modernize facilities.
How do you envision the school system addressing the Covid Pandemic going forward and are you vaccinated?
I think the 3-phase plan developed by our system’s administrators has worked well. I believe going forward we should stick with the plan that is working. I have been vaccinated.
A new Rome Middle School is proposed for ELOST funding. Do you support that and do you think anything else should be on the list?
Yes I absolutely support the new Rome Middle School. Currently at the middle school there are around 150 students in mobile classroom trailers. Also our elementary schools are at capacity and we currently have trailers at two of our elementary schools. With building a new middle school and including 6th grade, that will help with capacity issues at all elementary schools.
Are there any new initiatives or programs you’d like to see added to the system’s offering if it is possible.
Our administrators and faculty do a wonderful job of constantly seeking and developing new initiatives and programs. I would just like to thank them and encourage them to continue the great work.