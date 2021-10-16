Name: Pascha Burge
Office sought: Rome Board of Education
Occupation: Sales Engagement Manager, AT&T
Website: BurgeForTheBoard.com
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
I decided to run because as a parent of children that attended Rome City Schools, I know how important it is to be included in the decisions being made that impact all our children’s future. As for my qualifications, I hold a bachelor’s degree in Business. In my current position as a sales engagement manager, my skills are transferable to those needed by the board, specifically the ability to foster teamwork, collaborate and communicate effectively, as well as the ability to pivot based on unique and shifting needs. With these skills, I’m certain I can become a contributor very quickly.
What would be your priorities if you are elected to office?
I’ve participated in two forums for this race and the common theme or concerns from parents, students, and teachers is equity in the schools and ensuring every student receives a quality education. Strategies have been established to promote equity in our schools, and my first priority would be to ensure they’re implemented. Ultimately, we must put action behind the true bottom line: implementing policies that ensure success for all students with strategic area 1 being the foundation, since its goal is to improve academic achievement while closing the achievement gap between subgroups.
How do you envision the school system addressing the Covid pandemic going forward and are you vaccinated?
Like the flu, Covid is not going away, so guidelines are essential to protect everyone, especially our children. By protecting them we are ensuring they have a future. Vaccination is the key to protecting them and keeping them healthy; that’s why there’s a mandate to obtain measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, (Tdap) , meningitis, and other vaccines. Also, masks are needed to protect those who can’t get vaccinated. So I believe the plan in place is a great start as long as we follow the CDC guidelines. As for me, I’ve been fully vaccinated since April once I became eligible.
A new Rome Middle School is proposed for ELOST funding. Do you support that and do you think anything else should be put on the list?
Rome Middle School student population has grown roughly to 1,049, an increase of over 38% since the school first opened. The students have simply outgrown the existing school and, therefore, I wholeheartedly support ELOST funding. Also with the update to the high school, we should add a pleasant outdoor venue for informal as well as ceremonial activities to limit expenses of off-site events. However, I would also propose going a step further and creating a community center so our youth will have something to do while keeping them safe.
Are there any new initiatives or programs you’d like to see added to the system’s offerings if it is possible?
Rome High CCA is now complete with over 25 pathways and students should graduate prepared to work or enter college. Previously I was asked if there is something we could do to make it even better and ensure our students stay in Rome. I said, “Absolutely, by creating additional pathways to teach students entrepreneurship, along with the trades they’re learning, so they can open their own business thus creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem for our city.” Also additional pathways to cater to our youth by harnessing their passion for music and dancing, such as music engineering alongside the videography pathway.