Name: John Uldrick
Office sought: Rome Board of Education
Occupation: Minister of Students & Missions — First Baptist Church, Rome
Website: Facebook @Uldrick4RCSBOE
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
I have lived, worked, and served in Rome for 14 years, and worked as a youth minister for over 26 years. I feel my experience working with youth enables me to maintain a unique perspective of how our school board can best support the students, parents, teachers, and administrators of Rome City Schools. I currently serve on the board of the William Davies Homeless Shelters and the Rome Floyd Community Kitchen. I also served on the board of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia for 8 years, and I am a graduate of the 28th Class of Leadership Rome.
What would be your priorities if you are elected to office?
If reelected to serve on the Rome City school board, I believe that to ensure Rome City Schools’ continued success, we must:
Prepare all students to achieve at their highest level – college, workforce, and life-ready.
Promote fiscal responsibility and transparency.
Support long-range district facility planning that includes exploring the use of nontraditional facilities and expanding the footprint of overcrowded schools.
Attract, hire, train and retain the most capable and dedicated educators and administrators.
How do you envision the school system addressing the Covid pandemic going forward and are you vaccinated?
I am fully vaccinated and encourage anyone who isn’t to talk to a trusted professional and seriously consider getting the vaccine. I hope we continue to be deliberate, listen to leaders in healthcare, and work to protect both education and educators as we invest in the educational futures of the students we serve. Face to face interaction and in person learning is so valuable. We must protect in person instruction while at the same time protecting those who offer it day in and day out.
A new Rome Middle School is proposed for ELOST funding. Do you support that and do you think anything else should be put on the list?
I do support the plan to build a 6th through 8th-grade facility. RCS has experienced constant growth, and our middle school is bursting at the seams. The current plan is a thorough and thoughtful one and will consume all of Rome City Schools’ next ELOST. I encourage all of our citizens to vote “yes” for education and support the ELOST when it appears on the ballot. ELOST support has offered resources that make RCS a leader in education in our state. We are grateful for the trust our community has shown by keeping that penny tax working for our students.
Are there any new initiatives or programs you’d like to see added to the system’s offerings if it is possible?
I’d like us to:
Continue to invest in not only quality content and curriculum, but also training and professional development to ensure effective delivery of that content to students who learn in a variety of ways.
Invest in tools that build critical-thinking, social, and emotional skills in every student to prepare them for life beyond high school.
Protect low student-teacher ratios and ensure that planning time for teachers is preserved.
Encourage new certifications and program offerings within each school such as STEM, STEAM, 21st Century Learning Centers, Early Learning Centers, and CTAE and other career-ready options.