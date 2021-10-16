Name: Jill Fisher
Office sought: Rome Board of Education
Occupation: Community volunteer
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
It has been an honor to serve as a Rome City school board member these past four years. I am currently the vice-chair and have been since my term began. I have also been a volunteer in the school system and the community for almost 20 years. I was recently elected to serve as the Georgia School Board Association district director, where I represent the 21 school boards in the northwest corner of Georgia at the state level. It would be an honor to continue serving as a school board member and as a GSBA district director.
What would be your priorities if you are elected to office?
My priorities would not change if elected as a school board member. At all times, the success of our students is top priority. It is important to stay focused on our Strategic Plan that we have recently updated. We have been recognized as a Distinguished School Board by GSBA for our Strategic Plan, training received, and Scorecard that keeps us accountable to our Strategic Plan. It is also important to stay focused on the true role of a board member, which is to update or make policies, hold the superintendent accountable, and participate in professional development.
How do you envision the school system addressing the Covid pandemic going forward and are you vaccinated?
I think Rome City Schools has done an excellent job addressing the pandemic last year and this school year. As a GSBA director, I have researched the COVID policies for all of the school systems in this district and I am very proud of the way RCS has formed its guidelines to keep our students safe. I think using the tiered guidelines we have in place now is the right way to move forward to complete this school year. I am vaccinated and I do believe that it is our best tool to fight this pandemic.
A new Rome Middle School is proposed for ELOST funding. Do you support that and do you think anything else should be put on the list?
Rome City Schools has definitely seen growth in its student population. I support building a new middle school because we truly have an overpopulation of students there. It was designed for 750 students and we now have close to 1,000 students. A new middle school addresses the student growth at both RMS and the elementary schools, as 6th grade will be included to make more room at our elementary schools. Building a 6th Grade Academy only addresses the elementary schools. Building a new middle school is the only thing we should put on the ELOST list because of its expense.
Are there any new initiatives or programs you’d like to see added to the system’s offerings if it is possible?
RCS was able to use CARES money to fund paraprofessionals for every kindergarten class. I would like to see RCS continue the increased use of paraprofessionals if it can be absorbed into the general budget. I also would like to see an “Adulting” class offered at RHS to teach things like personal finance or how to plan meals for the week. The more soft skills we give our students to succeed after high school, the better. I am extremely proud of the College and Career Academy and I would like to see the pathways and certifications offered increase too.