Name: Faith Collins
Office sought: Rome Board of Education
Occupation: Business owner
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
I am dedicated and committed to be a productive and effective board member – beyond attending meetings. I am knowledgeable of the roles and responsibilities of the board as well as good governance. I decided to run because I want to continue to make RCS the best school system in Georgia.
What would be your priorities if you are elected to office?
My priorities would be to continue to work with the other six members to ensure that our goals and vision for RCS are met.
How do you envision the school system addressing the Covid pandemic going forward and are you vaccinated?
I am vaccinated but that is my choice. As we go forward, continue to listen to the CDC and make the best decision from their recommendations.
A new Rome Middle School is proposed for ELOST funding. Do you support that and do you think anything else should be put on the list?
I do support the proposed ELOST. I would also like to see practice/playing fields for baseball and softball, track and soccer.
Are there any new initiatives or programs you’d like to see added to the system’s offerings if it is possible?
The programs that we offer continue to grow every year.