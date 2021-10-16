Name: Alvin Jackson
Office sought: Rome Board of Education
Occupation: Retired GE
Website: Facebook, Elect Alvin Jackson Board of Education; Twitter, @Alvin JacksonSr
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
I have served for the last four years on the school board and have had an interest in education for over 50 years as a native of Rome. I’ve been active in the community with many organizations that help improve education and quality of life: board of directors of Blood Assurance and Floyd Against Drugs; SPLOST Committees of 2006 and 2013; the Government Consolidation Task Force; founding member of the MLK Jr. Commission and 100 Black Men of Rome and Floyd County. I’m running to help equip our students for success in the pursuit of their dreams and goals.
What would be your priorities if you are elected to office?
One of the tenets I ran on in 2017 was the need for more public transparency from the school board. We now have a public participation segment on the agenda at board meetings. Since July we have received more input from parents, teachers and community partners when it comes to decision making. I believe that needs to continue. Another priority is improvement in test scores across the board which is achieved by input and support at all levels – students, parents, teachers and leadership.
How do you envision the school system addressing the Covid pandemic going forward and are you vaccinated?
Yes, I am vaccinated. The school system has addressed the COVID pandemic by focusing on the safety and wellbeing of all students, faculty, and staff. Our decisions have been based on recommendations from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC. I support continuing the three-phase plan currently in place in Rome City Schools.
A new Rome Middle School is proposed for ELOST funding. Do you support that and do you think anything else should be put on the list?
Yes, I fully support the proposed ELOST for a new Rome Middle School. Additionally, there is a need to address the current and future population growth in the East Central district from a facilities readiness standpoint. The flooding behind the levee has exacerbated the need for a new baseball facility as well.
Are there any new initiatives or programs you’d like to see added to the system’s offerings if it is possible?
With the ever changing workforce needs in our community and to provide jobs for our young people, the addition of new pathways at the College and Career Academy is needed. There are manufacturing and skill trade possibilities in some additional pathways that could strengthen our community workforce profile. This would strengthen our economy and attract more businesses and manufacturers to our community.